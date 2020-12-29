India’s budget needs to address gender inequity in employment

This August, it looked like employment was on track to make a ‘full recovery’ to pre-pandemic levels, already marked though these were by high unemployment and substantial male-female gaps. Instead, we have seen a clear drop in women’s employment from August to November 2020. CMIE data shows that urban women have borne the brunt of this drop. This is particularly worrisome because so far data from other national data-sets, such as the National Sample Survey, has revealed that India’s decline in women’s labour force participation rates over the last 15 years has been in rural areas, not urban. If the pandemic-led recession has led to a fall in urban rates, which were already lower than rural, it makes a bad situation worse.