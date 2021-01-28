It is time to tackle inequality by shifting the economic paradigm

While the pandemic may have reminded us of the importance of investment in human development, something that has been neglected over the years, it has also laid bare the inequality that has built up over time. The least-protected informal sector faced a severe loss of income and jobs, while the formal sector negotiated the pandemic much better. Three decades of economic reforms have led to a secular rise in inequality across all categories, including on the basis of region, gender, caste and religion. This is reinforced by the job losses and decline in incomes. The challenge of creating adequate and decent new jobs for an ever-increasing workforce remains India’s Achilles heel. This has also contributed to a decline in wages and incomes, which has in turn adversely affected poverty reduction. Recent data on nutrition from the National Family Health Survey and India’s junked consumption survey point to a worsening of nutritional outcomes along with decline in food intake. While most of this data is from pre-pandemic times, there is every likelihood that the problems would have worsened after. Finally, the distress in the rural economy, in particular the agrarian sector, is now a serious crisis. The ongoing farmer agitation may be over the issue of the three farm bills enacted last year, but the real reason for their anger is the decline in farm incomes and withdrawal of state support. Occasional shocks such as demonetization and global price factors may have contributed, but it is a flawed policy regime for agriculture that is at the core of their problems.