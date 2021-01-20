Jimmy Patel of Quantum AMC shares budget expectations for mutual fund industry

This is a significant differential and augurs well for illicit gold imports and further distort gold markets significantly. We have seen Indian physical gold markets trade at a discount almost persistently and reasons cited by the experts are lower demand and illicit imports at the root cause. Such interventionist policy making ensures that India will never be at the center of the global gold markets despite been the largest consumer and will continue to remain a price taker. Such distortions make it difficult to channelize the hoard of India’s gold savings into circulation and thereby integrate the gold market with other financial markets. For instance, the recent introduction of TCS also leads to price distortions in the gold market.