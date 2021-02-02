Opinion | A reassuring Budget focused on growth, investment & jobs

The allocation of over ₹35,000 crore towards covid-19 vaccination is promising given the government’s strong focus on immunisation. We do not have a shortage of vaccines in India unlike many other countries globally, and the need of the hour is to deploy these vaccines at scale and speed. We have seen how the private sector helped scale up covid-19 testing in the country. Covid-19 vaccination can be similarly ramped up if the government involves the private sector in the immunisation drive, to ensure the vaccines reach the at least half the country’s 1.3-billion population at the shortest period of time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}