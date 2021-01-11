Our budget should address the hardships of our social sector

Another priority is the continued expansion of digital access among Indians. Amid the uncertain environment created by covid, one trend that has clearly stood out is the growing adoption of digital platforms. The pandemic has caused a perceptible surge in smartphone and internet usage among Indians, accelerating a digital shift. People are increasingly relying on their internet-enabled smartphones to get information about various government schemes, job opportunities and market movements. The last 12 months also saw a massive uptick in the use of the internet for utilitarian services like education and healthcare. The budget should seek to further boost this digital expansion, with a particular focus on closing the digital divides between urban and rural India, and between men and women.