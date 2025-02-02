Sowing seeds of change for agriculture but gaps remain

Further, the budget announced two separate missions—one for pulses another for perishables—with different priorities. The Mission for Aatmanirbharta (self-sufficiency) in pulses will be a six-year initiative with an FY26 budgetary allocation of ₹1000 crore. Its focus is to increase domestic production of pulses like tur, urad and masoor. The focus of FM’s efforts is heavily on self-sufficiency and import substitution, through targeted initiatives for these three pulses. The mission emphasizes increasing domestic production through long-term procurement strategies and enhancing farmer incomes by guaranteeing market access. The mission for vegetables and fruits with an annual budget allocation of ₹500 crore, has a stronger focus on creating a robust supply chain, storage capacity, and enhancing market linkages for farmers, to ensure that growing demand for nutritious foods is met.