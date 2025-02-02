States' wish lists remain unfulfilled though they will partner in growth

Encouraging state capex

Like FY25, even the FY26 budget has an outlay of ₹1.5 trillion under the scheme for ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’. Continuing the scheme, no doubt encourages capital expenditure by the states, but enhancing the allocation would have been more beneficial for an economy that is facing weak consumption demand and looking for ways to stimulate it. Capex spending of state governments is generally of a short gestation period and more employment intensive. On the contrary, the Union government capex, which mostly funds large infrastructure projects though important, has a long gestation period and is less employment intensive.