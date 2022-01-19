The budget must aim at reforms and create new shock absorbers

Public investment in infrastructure has a huge positive spin-off effect on the economy. Not only does it create jobs and demand in the near-term, it also improves the competitiveness of the economy in the medium-term. The government should fast-track existing infrastructure projects, rather than go for new ones, since they generally have long gestation periods. Perhaps, the projects intended to be completed in two years should be finished in one. The government should also notify shelf-ready projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline for implementation. This would crowd in private investment, create demand and kick-start a virtuous cycle of revenue generation, job creation and private investment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}