The budget must tackle India’s prevailing economic uncertainty

The two most critical areas that require attention for India’s economy to get back on a high-growth trajectory are private investment and job creation. For creating employment and livelihoods, a stable tax regime is strongly desired. Keeping in view the fiscal constraints, CII has not suggested any significant deductions or exemptions in direct taxation, and therefore, its tax recommendations are focused mainly on clarity in law, simplification of procedures and reduction of litigation to facilitate business transitions which would make doing business easier for industry. There is a need to maintain contractual sanctity by ensuring that any tax-law amendments are done in such a manner that the amended laws honour existing contracts under execution.