The budget’s stimulus measures must be aimed well for a revival

There are many non-fiscal measures needed. The decline in the mining sector in the second half of the year is projected at -8.6%, second only to trade and transportation, while there is a corresponding rise in the price of iron ore going into steel rods, threatening the recovery in construction. Re-assembly of the mining labour force needs to be urgently attended to by labour departments at both the Centre and states. The multiple measures introduced by the Reserve Bank of India for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were timely and excellently structured, but they cover only MSMEs with access to banks. We need a credit initiative of the group lending variety to encourage new enterprises started by entrants into the labour force. This by itself will not suffice. The reverse-charge mechanism needs to be restored in full for the goods and services tax to not be hostile towards small enterprises. And we need a bad bank that can offer a more universal arm’s- length asset pricing option than asset reconstruction companies.