The budget should double down on incentives for clean energy

The first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in the second week of the new year have projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to contract 7.7% this fiscal. There is little or no surprise here. But, the forecast has also said that of the eight sectors included in the final tally, electricity generation will be one of the two sectors that will end the year on a positive note, the other being agriculture. This also underlines the fundamental value of electricity in our lives and why continuous efforts to strengthen the sector are vital for the future of India’s economy.

