The budget should help channel savings into appropriate sectors

Mutual-fund linked retirement schemes: Presently, there are three broad avenues for post-retirement pension: the National Pension System (NPS), insurance-linked pension plans offered by insurance companies, and retirement/pension schemes offered by MFs. Under Section 80CCD of the Income Tax Act, investment in the NPS, the return and capital withdrawal all receive exemption, giving them an exempt-exempt-exempt (E-E-E) status. But investments in retirement/pension schemes of MFs fall under Section 80C, by which withdrawals are taxed. This is an anomaly, as similar investment products should receive the same tax treatment. This can be resolved by allowing all registered MFs to launch mutual- fund-linked retirement schemes (MFLRSs), with similar tax benefits as the NPS under Sections 80CCD (1) and 80CCD (1B). Like in the NPS, employers should be allowed to contribute to their employees’ corpus in MFLRSs and write off these contributions as business expenses. Such contributions up to 10% of salary should be tax deductible in the hands of employees.