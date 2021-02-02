The finance minister’s mixed bag of several hits and some misses

There are a number of growth-promoting budget provisions, which, if implemented, might well grow us out of a fiscal hole. Many of these, like the excellent production-linked incentives started in the current year, display no further expansion to cover more sectors, or vertical integration between sectors, or even more importantly, federal linkages across the three tiers of government, so as to enable local initiatives to scale up. This and other expenditure estimates cover anywhere from three to six years, so it is difficult to get a handle on what is immediately going to get spent (and the aggregates in the annexes did not provide any further clarification).