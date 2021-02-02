The fiscal stance creates space for transformation

When faced with a once-in-a-century economic shock in 2020, policymakers across the world had to reassess their thinking on deficits and government debt. Some advanced economies pushed up their deficits to 15%-plus of GDP. A few developing economies also followed suit. This was deemed necessary to lift the economies out of the abyss and to break out of a potentially vicious circle of low growth, low tax collections and rising debt-GDP levels. For India, the 2021 Union budget has probably been that moment of spelling out a new thinking on fiscal policy.