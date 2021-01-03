The policies we should prioritize to truly transform our economy

However, this is not to say that the job is done. Over the past decades, India has always played catch-up with the world on technologies and industries. Consequently, rather than capitalizing on sunrise sectors of growth, India would enter sunset industries, further dragging our competitiveness down. Technology is likely to play a much greater role in our lives in the coming decades than in the past. We are on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the internet of things expected to permeate our lives like never before. India must be at the forefront of this technological revolution. I have long said that India needs to go from a data-rich country to a data-intelligent one. Niti Aayog’s National AI Strategy notes that India is well placed to become a leader in the application of AI in social sectors. India presents use cases in various sectors that have the potential to impact close to 40% of the global population if these solutions are scaled up globally.