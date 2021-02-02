This could well be the ’91 moment for the NDA Government

But the bigger picture is more heartening. Perhaps for the first time, we can confidently say that is a 1991 moment and the NDA government, having missed many opportunities since 2014, has made three key fundamental changes to India’s economic trajectory: no accounting sleight of hand in presenting the financials, a definitive capital formation path and acknowledging that alternative means of non-tax financing of deficits is far more productive in releasing the oft misused animal entrepreneurial spirits of its citizens and attracting investors in the context of a transparent, non-interventionist tax regime.