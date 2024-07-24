How budget 2024 can propel India to its next phase of growth
Summary
- Tax relief, employment and green energy transition have emerged as some of the most important areas in the budget 2024, sending a message of resilience, foresight and preparedness.
The overarching theme of the Union Budget 2024-25 strikes a fine balance between addressing the pressing bottlenecks impacting economic growth, boosting the startup ecosystem, and laying the groundwork for a future-ready India. Tax relief, employment and green energy transition have emerged as some of the most important areas, sending a message of resilience, foresight and preparedness.