The budget proposed an income tax law review. Then tinkered taxes, pre-empted it
Summary
- It is hard to grasp the tearing hurry to make drastic changes in direct taxes when a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961 to make the law lucid and provide tax certainty has been promised. The instability in India’s tax regime must go for the country to attract investment and grow.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed complex changes in the direct and indirect tax regime that are sure to give the jitters to taxpayers and investors. Some changes take effect immediately, leaving little scope for tax planning.