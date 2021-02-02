‘We’re committed to reforms’

I’ll start with an example. Assume that there is a commodity in which we had put a 12% basic customs duty (BCD). Now, what we have done is bring down the customs duty, say to 7%, and on that, I’ve added, let us say, a 3% AIDC, which eventually means that the consumer, importer or customer is going to pay 10% only. To him, it is an overall reduction in BCD, although now he is paying a BCD and an AIDC. The duty is brought down substantially and by adding the cess, a certain amount is dedicated for agricultural infrastructure. At the end of the day, if anything, this will retain the price, if not bring it down, but it cannot increase the ultimate burden on the importer who is paying BCD. It’s a similar case with petrol and diesel. There is a component in the additional excise duty which the government of India imposes, and that’s meant for the central government. It is on this that we’ve brought the additional excess duty down and added the cess to it. It is not going to increase the fuel price all. If it gets increased because of the oil companies, I wouldn’t know that, because that’s a market-based operation.

