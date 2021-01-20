What would make this a budget like no other India has ever had

Fixing the goods and services tax (GST), though, can be done right away. Its introduction was an excellent reform, but experts agree that the way it has been implemented has reduced its revenue-raising power. To remedy this, goods currently excluded should be included, and several rates reduced. We should have a small list of exempt goods, a general rate of say 14% or 15%, and a small list of final goods consumed by upper-income consumers with a rate of, say, 24%. Today’s top rate of 28% is too high and applies to many intermediate goods. These changes cannot be done in the budget because that power lies with the GST Council. However, the finance minister could announce in her speech that she intends to put such a proposal forth to the Council. Given the political strength of the government and the large number of Bharatiya Janata Party states, it should be possible to get this done.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}