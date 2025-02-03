When consumption push and fiscal consolidation go hand in hand

Non-inflationary

The budget is non-inflationary, with government spending estimated at 14.2% of GDP compared with 14.6% of GDP in FY25, which is driven by revenue spending falling to 11% of GDP from 11.4% in FY25 with capital spending being maintained at 3.1% of GDP. Thus, even as urban consumption is being incentivized, it is not at the expense of the quality of fiscal consolidation, which gives room for a monetary impulse by the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) by cutting policy rate on 7 February by 25 basis points (bps). We believe that a shallow rate cut cycle of 50 bps at the minimum is possible and the cut in Feb might be followed by another cut in April of 25 bps.