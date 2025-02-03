Do you think this new income tax law would be as radical as the GST legislation?

Definitely, this will be simpler than what it was earlier, it will be easier to comply, it will use less words to convey the same things. And several amounts which we used as either benchmark or ceiling are all being reviewed— whether they are relevant today, whether they need to be there today. And there will be a very decriminalised approach to dealing with the penalties. As it is, Income Tax does not arrest you and take you anywhere. It is only in other offences in Companies law etc. But even here, we are going on the route of trust and saying “alright, you tell me where you are...you self-declare the reasons" and so on. To that extent, I think it will be a very progressive approach to dealing with income tax.