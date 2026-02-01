PM Internship Scheme sees sharp cut in funding in Budget 2026 amid poor response
The Union Budget for FY27 has slashed funding for the PM Internship Scheme following poor response, with an allocation of ₹4,799.96 crore, compared to over ₹10,000 crore budgeted for in FY26.
The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), one of the Modi government’s flagship initiatives aimed at boosting youth skilling and employability, has faced a sharp funding cut in the FY27 Union Budget presented on Sunday. The scheme was allocated ₹4,799.96 crore for FY27, less than half of the over ₹10,000 crore earmarked for it in FY26, following unspent funds and a lukewarm response from candidates.