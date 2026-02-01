Two pilot rounds were run by the ministry, with round 1 starting in October 2024 and round 2 in January 2025. Both rounds recorded low participation: only 16,060 of 52,779 candidates who accepted offers, about 30%, actually joined. Of these, 6,618 candidates (41.2%) dropped out before completing the internship. Round 1 saw a dropout rate of 52.1%, which fell to around 28% in round 2.