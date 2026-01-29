PM Modi on Economic Survey: Presents picture of India’s reform, reflects steady progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Economic Survey, saying it highlights India's progress amid global challenges and emphasises macroeconomic stability, innovation, and inclusive development for farmers and youth.

The Economic Survey, typically presented before the Union Budget, was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 29 January 2026, during the Parliament's budget session.

Sharing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's post on X, PM Modi wrote, “The Economic Survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.”

He added, “The Survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare. It also outlines the roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India’s economic future.”