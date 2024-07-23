PM Narendra Modi says Budget is for empowerment of neo-middle class - Who are they?

  • Reacting to Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.

Updated23 Jul 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his views on the Union Budget 2024-25, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his views on the Union Budget 2024-25, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Budget 2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the budget is for the empowerment of the neo-middle class.

Modi said that the Budget ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.

"In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the new middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget. Education and skills will get a new scale from this budget. This budget will give power to the new middle class... This budget will help women, small businessmen, MSMEs," said Modi.

Modi further added that his Budget will provide a new scale for education and skills. It will give new strength to the middle class. “It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership.”

The Prime Minister has often said that India's growing neo middle class is a powerhouse of aspirations.

What is Neo Middle Class?

In his manifesto ahead of the Gujarat elections in 2012, when Narendra Modi was chief minister, he listed special measures for the lower middle class, calling them the ‘neo middle class’.

The 'neo-middle class' are the beneficiaries of economic growth who are emerging or evolving into a middle-class status.

According to a study, the neo-middle class are aspirational and want to move up the economic ladder.

They are referred as people who are between the low-income level and mid-income level and who are willing to pay a premium for a product or a service, but they are not sure if it is worth the premium.

The Neo-middle class is also considered as as a powerhouse of global economic activity by contributing to the expansion of markets for various products and activities.

They play a significant role in driving consumption patterns and economic growth.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 03:03 PM IST
