‘Private sector has a huge role in healthcare’: Suneeta Reddy on Budget 2021

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 10:49 PM IST
Livemint
- Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, spoke on the allocations made by the government in the healthcare sector. She said that the private sector has a big role to play in the healthcare sector. ‘May be the next budget will be more about incentivising the private sector so that we can increase our infrastructure,’ Reddy said. She added that allocation to research and the focus on innovation is a welcome step. Watch the full video for all the details.