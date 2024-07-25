Privatisation not on hold but not a priority, DIPAM secretary Pandey says
Summary
- The government has moved away from setting annual targets for disinvestment in the budget from this year. In the FY25 budget, the government has kept proceeds from disinvestment and asset monetisation at ₹50,000 crore but under the ‘miscellaneous capital receipts’ category.
New Delhi: Privatisation of central public sector enterprises has not been put on hold, but is not a priority under the government's calibrated approach to disinvestment, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM).