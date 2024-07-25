Privatisation not on hold but not a priority, DIPAM secretary Pandey says

Also read | A wary govt adopts 2-stage process for IDBI stake sale

"We're aiming that the selection of the winning bidder should happen this financial year, but there can be some processes that happen even after that, which can take a little time," he said. He also added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was yet to give a final report on the 'fit and proper' scrutiny of the interested bidders. The process of due diligence will begin only after the RBI report, and will include opening of the virtual data room. Financial bids will be invited after that.