Seven mega textile parks to boost jobs, exports

Seven mega textile parks will be launched in three years, to enable the textile industry to attract large investments, boost employment generation, and become globally competitive. This scheme will be in addition to existing production-linked incentive schemes. This will create world class infrastructure, with plug-and-play facilities to enable and create global champions in exports, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. India's manufacturing companies need to become an integral part of global supply chains, possess core competence and cutting-edge technology, the minister added.

Implications

The move comes as a significant boost for India’s textiles sector that employs millions. Amid concerns on origination of the coronavirus from China, several international buyers are looking at diversifying their sourcing base across countries, ICRA said in a September 2020 report. As a result, large international buyers are already looking at increasing their sourcing from India. The formation of textile parks helps India gather a bigger share of the apparel and textile export trade.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

Context

China is the world’s largest apparel manufacturer and exporter. India has been losing out to neighbouring countries when it comes to textile exports to large Western apparel and home goods retailer. Over the last few years, Vietnam and Bangladesh have been the key beneficiaries for a shift away from China due to low labour costs and benefits arising out of trade agreements. India trails China, Bangladesh and Vietnam when it comes to textile and apparel exports. India's textile and apparel industry is the among the top employers in the country providing direct employment to 45 million people and 60 million people in allied industries. The US and the European Union together account for 64% of India’s readymade garment exports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via