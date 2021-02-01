Seven mega textile parks to boost jobs, exports

China is the world’s largest apparel manufacturer and exporter. India has been losing out to neighbouring countries when it comes to textile exports to large Western apparel and home goods retailer. Over the last few years, Vietnam and Bangladesh have been the key beneficiaries for a shift away from China due to low labour costs and benefits arising out of trade agreements. India trails China, Bangladesh and Vietnam when it comes to textile and apparel exports. India's textile and apparel industry is the among the top employers in the country providing direct employment to 45 million people and 60 million people in allied industries. The US and the European Union together account for 64% of India’s readymade garment exports.

