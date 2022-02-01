Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that her budget for 2022-2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

The Centre has projected growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current financial year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year.

"The overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of our country's strong resilience," the finance minister stated, as she began her budget speech in parliament that will lay out spending, tax collections and the fiscal deficit.

Sitharaman has proposed to increase the size of the economy’s annual spending to ₹39.5 trillion ($529 billion) to support growth plans for the year beginning April.

The government has enhanced the outlay for capital expenditure sharply by 35.4% from ₹5.54 lakh crore in the current year to ₹7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23. This is also an increase of more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20 and the outlay 23 will be 2.9% of GDP, Sitharaman said.

The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex stock indexes jumped nearly 1.5% on a boost in capital expenditure, while the rupee was last slightly stronger at 74.54 against the dollar.

The increased spending will leave the government with a fiscal deficit of 6.4% of gross domestic product (GDP). A Bloomberg estimate has seen the deficit at 6.1%.

The government will end the current financial year with a deficit of 6.9% of GDP against a Budgeted target of 6.8%.

Indian bonds fell, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes rising by as much as nine basis points after she targeted a higher budget deficit for next fiscal year.

FM further announced spending of ₹20,000 crore for a highway expansion programme and said 400 new trains would be manufactured over the next three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made building of infrastructure a top priority to improve the cost of doing business.

"The touchstone of the master plan will be world-class, modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement of both people and goods, and location of projects," Sitharaman said.

Shares rose in the run-up to the federal budget on expectations of greater public spending.

Concerns, though, have risen about inflation and loss of tens of thousands of jobs because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The FM expressed empathy with those who had to bear adverse health and economic affects of Covid-19 that devastated India during the second wave last year.

A Central Government report yesterday warned that growing risks of global inflation led by rising crude oil prices could hit the economy.

Additionally, Sitharaman said the central bank would introduce a digital currency in the next fiscal year using blockchain and other supporting technology.

"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. A digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system," she said.

