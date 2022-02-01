Budget 2022: Sitharaman targets infrastructure spending in growth budget

The government has enhanced the outlay for capital expenditure sharply by 35.4% from ₹5.54 lakh crore in the current year to ₹7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23. This is also an increase of more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20 and the outlay 23 will be 2.9% of GDP, Sitharaman said.