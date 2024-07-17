As we aspire to become a developed nation, the task on hand is to have broad-based growth which will be anchored on creating more than 100 million new jobs. According to projections by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), startups are expected to create 50 million jobs by 2030, which is certainly encouraging. In the last two decades, particularly, we have witnessed the emergence of innovative, tech-driven business models that have made a significant contribution to inclusive growth, having cultivated an ecosystem of new jobs and allowed for low-cost access to products and services.