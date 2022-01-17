Over-estimation of state GST (SGST) collections, and seemingly misplaced expectations of improvement in consumption and the associated taxes had resulted in several Indian states significantly trailing the amount indicated in their Budget Estimates (BE) for years post GST implementation, ratings agency ICRA said on Monday.

ICRA analysed revenue trends of 12 states for the post goods and services tax (GST) period (FY2018-20), that showed States’ budget estimates tended to underestimate fiscal deficit in FY2018 -20.

In its report on state finances, ICRA said that they also observed misclassification of GST compensation grants distorting the component-wise performance in this period.

Amidst lower-than-budgeted receipts, several states curtailed their revenue spending on various schemes, while undertaking relatively milder cuts in stickier components such as salaries, pensions and interest payments. Moreover, to adhere to the fiscal deficit norms set by the Finance Commissions, the capital spending of several states, ICRA observed, tended to be sharply lower than the budgeted amount. Despite this, several of the states’ fiscal deficits exceeded the respective BE in this period.

According to the agency, Karnataka has displayed the least variation between the actual and budgeted revenue receipts and capital expenditure during FY2018-20 and Tamil Nadu’s variance in revenue expenditure was the lowest among the 12 states. Additionally, the average deviation between the actual and budgeted fiscal deficit was the lowest for Kerala and highest for UP during FY2018-20.

The study also brought out several instances of variation between actual and indicated quarterly State Development Loans (SDLs). The variance analysis reveals scope for improving the accuracy of the budgeting exercise by the state governments to enhance the reliability/usefulness for the users of this information, ICRA said.

