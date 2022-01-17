States’ budget estimates tend to underestimate fiscal deficit in FY18-20: ICRA

Amidst lower-than-budgeted receipts, several states curtailed their revenue spending on various schemes, while undertaking relatively milder cuts in stickier components such as salaries, pensions and interest payments. Moreover, to adhere to the fiscal deficit norms set by the Finance Commissions, the capital spending of several states, ICRA observed, tended to be sharply lower than the budgeted amount. Despite this, several of the states’ fiscal deficits exceeded the respective BE in this period.