Subsidy estimate for FY23 kept lower, but government open to scaling up

However, subsidy spending allocation does not mean beneficiaries could be impacted as the subsidy outgo is a function of both the price of the commodity and the quantum of the item consumed. Given the volatility in global commodity prices, especially of potash for which India is heavily dependent on imports, a softening of the price in world markets could mean a lower subsidy bill. In the current fiscal, the government had scaled up subsidy to cushion farmers from the spike in the global price of the commodity.

