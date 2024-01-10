The five big budget themes before Nirmala Sitharaman
Summary
- Allocations for existing schemes for these sections of the society are likely to see an enhancement and new schemes may be announced.
NEW DELHI : Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s pre-election budget is set to focus on welfare schemes for five key sections of society—women, poor, youth, farmers and tribals—as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims a third term in office on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of inclusive growth.