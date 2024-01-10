The five big budget themes before Nirmala Sitharaman

Experts pointed out that the strategy of addressing the needs of the vulnerable sections of the society through the budget while separately undertaking reforms and making it easier for doing business are likely to help the ruling coalition connect with not only the masses but also with the well-off while pursuing development goals. “The government is already focused on the aspect of inclusiveness in politics. The Modi government has transited to class politics. Indian politics, which has traditionally been seen as caste-centric has now become class-centric, which is a fundamental shift in Indian politics. The poor, farmers, youth and women have become a class for the ruling administration and if you focus on these segments, caste gets to the margins. It has been happening through the immaculateness of the service delivery system which eliminated middlemen," said A.K. Verma, the director of the Centre for Study of Society and Politics, an independent think tank in Kanpur. The majority of the society constituted by these four segments and the entire budgetary focus has to be and will probably be designed in such a way that it is seen to be benefiting the whole country, explained Verma.