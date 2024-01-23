The Rich Aren’t Rich Enough to Balance the Federal Budget
SummaryAmerica already has the most progressive tax system in the developed world.
As budget deficits surge toward the stratosphere, Congress will soon have to get serious about savings proposals. Yet reforming Social Security and Medicare—the leading drivers of long-term deficits—remains a political nonstarter. Neither party is willing to raise middle-class taxes. And cutting defense and social spending would save at most $200 billion annually from deficits that are projected to approach $3 trillion by 2034.