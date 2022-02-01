Cryptocurrency tax introduced in budget 2022. Details here

The Budget has proposed a 30% tax on virtual digital assets. Further, the buyer shall be liable to withhold tax on payments made for the purchase of such asset at the rate of 1% as withholding tax. Also, gains or losses on sale of virtual assets will not be allowed as set off against any other gains or losses. i.e. it will be treated as a separate class of asset, said Saurrav Sood, Practice Leader, International tax, SW India.