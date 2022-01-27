Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented by FM in paperless form. Full details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The finance ministry says to mark the final stage of the Union Budget 2022-23 making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo "lock-in" at their workplaces, instead of a customary "Halwa ceremony" in view of Covid
The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February, 2022 in paperless form, the Finance Ministry said today.
To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in" at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony, in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.
To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in" of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.
In a historic move, the Union Budget of 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. A “Union Budget Mobile App" was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.
The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on 1st February 2022 in the Parliament.
As per the ministry, the mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the budget speech, annual financial statement (commonly known as Budget), demand for grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc, as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).