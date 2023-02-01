Union Budget 2023: Health sector allocation sees 13% hike
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday and said 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
The health sector has been allocated ₹89,155 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, a hike of around 13 per cent as against ₹79,145 crore allocated in 2022-23, with the government also announcing a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.
