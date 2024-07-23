Mint Explainer: Why the angel tax needed to be abolished

The Union government has finally heeded the pleas of startups and investors who have been crying hoarse for 12 years for the removal of the so-called angel tax. It had been introduced as an anti-money laundering measure. On Tuesday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while presenting her Budget for 2024-25, announced the abolition of the angel tax for all investors and asset classes. Startups and investors have cheered the decision, although there’s the fine print that needs to be reckoned with. Mint explains why startups and investors saw the angel tax as a major hindrance to accessing capital, and what changes now.