Changes in capital gains tax will benefit most people: CBDT chief
Summary
- The budget announced changes in the holding period, availability of indexation and the rate of capital tax in an effort to rationalize the complex regime.
The changes in the capital gains tax announced in the Union budget for FY25 are rational decisions that will benefit people in most scenarios, and it is for the government to decide on the suggestions that come up, Central Board of Direct Taxes chairperson Ravi Agarwal said in an interview.