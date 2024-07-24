Sizing up the 3 new job incentive schemes announced in the Budget
SummaryWhile the three new schemes will probably increase formal-sector employment, a true measure of their effectiveness will be new jobs created.
In its first budget since returning to power with a reduced majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has made job creation a central focus, introducing financial incentives aimed at expanding formal-sector employment. Although the specifics of the three targeted schemes are still pending, they primarily offer financial benefits to both first-time employees and employers. Despite this, India’s ongoing structural weaknesses in the job market, particularly within small enterprises, and the historical reluctance of employers to formalize workers unless necessary, leave uncertainty about the impact of these new measures on the country's labour crisis.