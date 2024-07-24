Sizing up the 3 new job incentive schemes announced in the Budget

Lacking security

Additions to the EPFO subscriber base do not necessarily indicate new job creation. Rather, at most, they indicate the size of the formalised workforce, with a substantial proportion of enrolments likely to be of workers who were formerly casual workers and have been ‘formalised’. The government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report for 2022-23 estimates that only around 20% of the workforce were regular wage or salaried workers. Even within them, the share of workers with no social security benefits—such as EPFO enrolment—was 54%.