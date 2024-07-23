Income Tax changes: Here are the 10 most important announcements FM Nirmala Sitharaman made in Budget 2024 speech

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman overhauled the taxation regime for charitable organisations to reduce complexity and promote a more streamlined approach. In her Budget 2024 speech in Parliament on July 23, the FM said, “I announce a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961. This will reduce disputes and litigation. It is proposed to be completed in 6 months.”
The new tax regime introduces revised tax slabs as follows:
• 0-3 lakh rupees: Nil
• 3-7 lakh rupees: 5%
• 7-10 lakh rupees: 10%
• 10-12 lakh rupees: 15%
• 12-15 lakh rupees: 20%
• Above 15 lakh rupees: 30%
It is important to note that the existing direct and indirect tax rates have not been changed. As per the Budget 2024, short-term gains on certain financial assets will attract a tax rate of 20 per cent, while long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent.
Another important point is the increase in the exemption limit for capital gains on certain financial assets to ₹1.25 lakh per year.
The Budget 2024 also introduced Tax base expansion as the Securities Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities has been increased.
