Income Tax changes: Here are the 10 most important announcements FM Nirmala Sitharaman made in Budget 2024 speech

Income Tax changes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 today in Parliament and made some major announcements including tax slab change.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 23. This marks the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term and seventh to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 23. This marks the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term and seventh to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman overhauled the taxation regime for charitable organisations to reduce complexity and promote a more streamlined approach. In her Budget 2024 speech in Parliament on July 23, the FM said, “I announce a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961. This will reduce disputes and litigation. It is proposed to be completed in 6 months.”

All Nirmala Sitharaman said about Income Tax

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a proposal to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent on platinum.

  • Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on mobile phones, mobile printed circuit boards (PCBs), and mobile chargers will be reduced to 15 per cent.
  • “TDS rate on e-commerce operators will be reduced from 1 per cent to 0.1 per cent,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Sitharaman proposed merging the two tax exemption regimes for charities. At the same time, she announced decriminalizing TDS delays up to the filing of the tax date.
  • Union Finance Minister noted, “Monetary limit for filing Tax appeals increased to 60 lakhs for ITAT, 2 crores for High Courts and 5 crores for Supreme Court.”

  • Another major announcement for investors was the abolishment of the Angel tax for all classes of investors.

  • A major announcement for corporations was reducing the corporate tax rate on foreign companies from 40 to 35 per cent.
  • The Budget brought in some good news for those opting for the new tax regime: the standard deduction for salaried employees has been increased from 50,000 to 75,000.
  • The deduction from family pension has been increased from 15,000 to 25,000 for pensioners, which may reduce the tax burden on about 4 crore individuals and pensioners.
  • The deduction permitted for employer contributions to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) has been increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent of the salary for non-government employees.
  • New tax slabs and rates under the new tax regime

The new tax regime introduces revised tax slabs as follows:

• 0-3 lakh rupees: Nil

• 3-7 lakh rupees: 5%

• 7-10 lakh rupees: 10%

• 10-12 lakh rupees: 15%

• 12-15 lakh rupees: 20%

• Above 15 lakh rupees: 30%

It is important to note that the existing direct and indirect tax rates have not been changed. As per the Budget 2024, short-term gains on certain financial assets will attract a tax rate of 20 per cent, while long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent.

Another important point is the increase in the exemption limit for capital gains on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year.

The Budget 2024 also introduced Tax base expansion as the Securities Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities has been increased.

