Union Budget 2024: How to check financial health before the announcement?

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be unveiled today, July 23rd, 2024, delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Anticipation runs high among taxpayers nationwide as this marks her seventh budget speech. While the upcoming budget is expected to bring both successes and shortcomings, it’s prudent to assess one’s financial situation beforehand to gauge how potential changes announced in the budget could impact our earnings, expenditures, and taxes in the coming year.

Regular financial health assessments are frequently overlooked, yet they are as crucial as routine physical check-ups. Just as a doctor can detect health issues early, a financial assessment can reveal potential challenges in your budget, debt management, or savings targets. Tackling these issues promptly can prevent them from escalating. Above all, a financial check-up provides a clear snapshot of your current financial status, enabling informed decisions on spending, saving, and investment strategies.

You can evaluate your current financial status, pinpoint areas that need work, and establish goals for the future with the help of a financial health exam. It highlights your financial assets, like a sizable emergency savings account or a high credit score, and points out areas that need improvement, like heavy debt, inadequate insurance, or a lack of retirement savings.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: Standard deduction for salaried class may rise

Steps for conducting a financial health check-up Financial assessments need not be complex. Performing a financial health assessment is an excellent method to manage your finances and secure your financial stability. Here’s a breakdown of the process:

Collect all your financial documents : Gather bank statements, credit card statements, pay stubs, investment records, and insurance policies. This comprehensive approach will provide a full overview of your income, expenditures, debts, and savings.

: Gather bank statements, credit card statements, pay stubs, investment records, and insurance policies. This comprehensive approach will provide a full overview of your income, expenditures, debts, and savings. Evaluate your income and expenses : Assess your sources of income, such as salary, investments, or additional earnings. Categorize your expenses into fixed costs (e.g., rent, utilities) and variable costs (e.g., groceries, entertainment). Identify potential areas where you can reduce expenses.

: Assess your sources of income, such as salary, investments, or additional earnings. Categorize your expenses into fixed costs (e.g., rent, utilities) and variable costs (e.g., groceries, entertainment). Identify potential areas where you can reduce expenses. Evaluate your debts : Make a list of all your debts, including credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages. Record the interest rates and minimum payments for each. This step will clarify your debt load and assist in devising a repayment strategy.

: Make a list of all your debts, including credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages. Record the interest rates and minimum payments for each. This step will clarify your debt load and assist in devising a repayment strategy. Review your credit report : Obtain a complimentary copy of your credit report from each major credit bureau in India (CIBIL, Experian, Equifax). Scrutinize it for any inaccuracies or unusual activities. Maintaining a healthy credit score is essential for obtaining loans and favorable interest rates.

: Obtain a complimentary copy of your credit report from each major credit bureau in India (CIBIL, Experian, Equifax). Scrutinize it for any inaccuracies or unusual activities. Maintaining a healthy credit score is essential for obtaining loans and favorable interest rates. Reassess your financial goals : Are you setting aside adequate funds for retirement? Have you established an emergency fund? Evaluate both your short-term and long-term financial objectives to determine if you are progressing towards achieving them.

: Are you setting aside adequate funds for retirement? Have you established an emergency fund? Evaluate both your short-term and long-term financial objectives to determine if you are progressing towards achieving them. Assess your insurance coverage : Confirm that you have sufficient health, life, and disability insurance. Review your policies to ensure they still align with your current needs.

: Confirm that you have sufficient health, life, and disability insurance. Review your policies to ensure they still align with your current needs. Retirement planning : Planning for retirement is essential to safeguard your financial future. Collect details about your current retirement accounts, which may include employer-sponsored plans such as Provident Fund or National Pension System, personal investments like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), as well as Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and any annuity plans you own.

: Planning for retirement is essential to safeguard your financial future. Collect details about your current retirement accounts, which may include employer-sponsored plans such as Provident Fund or National Pension System, personal investments like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), as well as Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and any annuity plans you own. Review your estate plan : Have you established a will or trust? Estate planning ensures that your assets are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away.

: Have you established a will or trust? Estate planning ensures that your assets are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away. Don’t overlook taxes: Take a quick look at your tax situation. If you’re self-employed or have intricate financial arrangements, think about seeking advice from a tax advisor.

Also Read | What is the impact of personal loans on financial planning?