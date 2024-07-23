Union Budget 2024: How to check financial health before the announcement?

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be unveiled today, July 23rd, 2024, delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Anticipation runs high among taxpayers nationwide as this marks her seventh budget speech. While the upcoming budget is expected to bring both successes and shortcomings, it’s prudent to assess one’s financial situation beforehand to gauge how potential changes announced in the budget could impact our earnings, expenditures, and taxes in the coming year.
Regular financial health assessments are frequently overlooked, yet they are as crucial as routine physical check-ups. Just as a doctor can detect health issues early, a financial assessment can reveal potential challenges in your budget, debt management, or savings targets. Tackling these issues promptly can prevent them from escalating. Above all, a financial check-up provides a clear snapshot of your current financial status, enabling informed decisions on spending, saving, and investment strategies.
You can evaluate your current financial status, pinpoint areas that need work, and establish goals for the future with the help of a financial health exam. It highlights your financial assets, like a sizable emergency savings account or a high credit score, and points out areas that need improvement, like heavy debt, inadequate insurance, or a lack of retirement savings.
Financial assessments need not be complex. Performing a financial health assessment is an excellent method to manage your finances and secure your financial stability. Here’s a breakdown of the process:
Regular financial evaluations are a continual process. It’s advisable to conduct them annually and following significant life changes. With the upcoming budget announcements, it’s wise to focus on your finances before considering any adjustments.
