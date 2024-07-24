A for agri, B for Bihar: The A-Z of Modi 3.0’s first Budget

O – Oh My God! 📉

This is how the stock markets reacted after the Budget hiked the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) from 10% to 12.5%, and the short-term capital gains tax (STCG) from 15% to 20%, as was feared by certain participants. Adding salt to the wounds, the Security Transactions Tax (STT) on futures and options was increased to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively, while income received on buy back of shares will be taxed in the hands of the recipient. The LTCG exemption limit, however, was hiked to ₹1.25 lakh.